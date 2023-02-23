Capello discusses the impact of Pogba and Chiesa injuries on Juventus

Fabio Capello admits the absence of Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba is a huge blow for Juventus in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have been without Pogba since he joined the club, while Chiesa is working his way back to full fitness after a serious injury that kept him out for ten months.

Juve continues to wait for the midfielder and will face Nantes today without Chiesa and Capello insists it is tough to select a team without either player.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The absence of a player like that of Pogba is heavy. Let’s talk about players who can make a difference at any time. But to give me thought I am recovering times from accidents because all these months for a crusader are too many. I remember when I trained Roma and Emerson was injured, it took five months to get back on the pitch”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Pogba are two accomplished players at the club and if they play regularly, we will have more positive results.

We have missed their influence, especially that of the Frenchman, who is not replaceable and there is a huge chance we might be unable to recover him until this season ends.

That would be a big blow, but our priority now is to win the game against Nantes and progress in Europe.