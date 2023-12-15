For three consecutive weeks, Juventus has played on a Friday, allowing them to compete before their title rivals, Inter Milan. With wins in the last two weekends, the Bianconeri have ascended to the top of the standings and aim to maintain that position when they face Genoa today.

This strategic scheduling gives Juventus the opportunity to reclaim the league’s top spot before Inter plays their own weekend fixture. The Bianconeri will then observe Inter’s performance, creating a psychological advantage according to Capello. Knowing that Juventus has already secured a positive result can keep the team relaxed and simultaneously increase the pressure on Inter to match or surpass their performance.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“On a merely psychological level, playing before your opponents allows you to face the challenge with adequate serenity. You know you have to win the game, without overthinking, then you can sit on the couch and wait for your rivals. Allegri has called the Marassi game a dangerous obstacle and he is right. Gilardino’s team are doing well, especially at home, but they were unlucky in the dying minutes of some games, otherwise they’d be in a better position in the table.

“However, I see a confidence that Juventus didn’t have before.”

Juve FC Says

Playing before Inter is good and has helped us continue winning. We go into games knowing we have the chance to top the league and give Inter some work to do.

We would have been under pressure to win our game if it was the other way.