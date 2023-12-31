Juventus demonstrated their determination to contend for the league title by defeating AS Roma in Serie A yesterday. The Bianconeri are currently challenging Inter Milan for the top spot, surprising many as few had expected them to be in contention at this stage of the season.

While most of their rivals strengthened their squads in the summer, Juventus opted to offload players who were no longer part of their plans. The Bianconeri embarked on a rebuilding phase after a challenging year that saw them excluded from European football due to various off-field issues.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Juventus is gradually returning to their best form, and their recent performances have been impressive. Following their victory over AS Roma, Fabio Capello has expressed confidence that Juventus will remain in the title race until the end.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The victory against Roma is important, it shortens the distance at the top, but I remain with my opinion: regardless of the ranking, I still don’t see a real head-to-head.

“For me, Inter are still racing on themselves: if they play as they know how, Inzaghi ‘s team is the favourite, simply because they are stronger. Of course, Allegri still talks about the Champions League objective, but he believes in the Scudetto and he is right to believe in it: Juve’s DNA, which I know well, says so, his team will fight until the end. And he can only get better”.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top clubs in the world and winning trophies is in our DNA, so it is hardly a surprise that we are being tipped to stay in the race.

But that will not make it easier for us to be champions and we must keep working hard to achieve that.