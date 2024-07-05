Fabio Capello has been impressed with Kenan Yildiz’s performance for Turkey at Euro 2024 and believes the youngster will be a key player for Thiago Motta next season.

The Juventus youngster has been in fantastic form for Juve since breaking into their first team, and the Bianconeri are keen for him to reach his full potential.

The club is now preparing for Federico Chiesa’s departure, which will create more space for Yildiz in the squad.

Despite being only 19, Yildiz is currently a key player for Turkey and is looking to become an important player for Juve next term.

After watching him at the Euros, Capello has no doubt that Motta will trust the former Bayern Munich teenager with an important role in his Juve setup.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a shame about Calafiori: he has a great personality and would have been useful to Motta. I expect to see Yildiz as a starter after the European Championship.

“The start of the market is encouraging, but we will have to see if, between purchases and sales, the Bianconeri will be able to strengthen themselves as they have planned. Now Inter remains stronger. You can change your mind, but Juve expects results. The same goes for the Milanese teams .”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been a fine player for club and country since he broke into our first team, and we expect him to shine next term under Motta.