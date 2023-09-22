Fabio Capello has provided insight into why Juventus holds an advantage in the race for the Serie A title this season, thanks to their absence from European football.

Juventus is widely regarded as one of the leading contenders to secure the Scudetto this season, especially since they did not qualify for the Champions League or any other European competitions.

Under the leadership of Max Allegri, the team has enjoyed a promising start to the season, and their prospects could improve further as their rivals begin to grapple with the demands of midweek European matches.

While these competing teams will be travelling to various countries and returning to face domestic opponents on weekends, Juventus will be at home, benefiting from valuable rest and training time.

Capello, drawing from his experience, sees this situation as advantageous and believes that the Bianconeri can seize the title despite having fewer games on their calendar.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Not having the European cups is an advantage for the Scudetto. It was the same for my Milan in 1991-92, when we were disqualified in Europe, and it will be the same for this Juve too.

“Less travel, less physical and psychological tiredness linked to matches on Tuesday or Wednesday. And therefore, also fewer injuries. It is easier for a coach to plan the week and even the month when the only objective is the league.”

Juve FC Says

Not playing in Europe is an advantage in domestic competition and we cannot pretend it is not.

However, we still have to work hard to take advantage of this window. Otherwise, we will still struggle.