Managers often take the blame when their team underperforms, and they are typically sacked when things don’t improve.

This could be the fate of Juventus’ manager, Max Allegri, at the end of this season as his team struggles to find consistency.

The Bianconeri’s coach has worked hard to try to get his team back on track, but he has found it difficult to effect positive change.

Since returning to the club in 2021, Juventus has endured one of its worst runs of form in over a decade under Allegri’s leadership.

Allegri understands that things must change and is working tirelessly to make that happen, but he is struggling to get results from his players.

While individual player performances are scrutinized, the focus ultimately falls on the manager’s ability to get the best out of the team.

However, Italian coach Fabio Capello doesn’t believe Allegri alone is the problem.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Today all the blame for this Juve team is placed on him, but they are not a strong team. The strange thing was seeing him fighting for the Scudetto: he has a mediocre midfield, and the midfield is the engine of everything.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s reputation during his first spell at Juventus made him a manager we all expected to succeed.

However, as his second spell has unravelled, he also has to take full responsibility for the failure.