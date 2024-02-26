Fabio Capello believes Daniele Rugani’s late goal for Juventus in their match against Frosinone at the weekend could be a turning point for the Bianconeri this season.

Juve needed a hero late in the fixture as the game was nicely poised at 2-2 and seemed headed for yet more dropped points by the Bianconeri.

Max Allegri had failed to inspire his team to victory in their previous four games, and some fans already thought the Frosinone game would end in more disappointment.

However, Juve eventually secured victory at the death, thanks to a late goal by Rugani, who finished off a desperate attacking move by the Old Lady.

After the game, Capello said, as quoted by Juventus News 24:

“The victory snatched in the final seconds with a goal from Rugani could, however, be a turning point, because it chases away the anxieties of the final period. It will now be easier for Allegri, during the week, to talk to the team and resolve what is wrong.

“Because when you win, the locker room welcomes the analyzes more positively and a coach has more chances to have an impact with his words.”

Juve FC Says

Moments like this can truly define a season, and we expect our players to now build on that and go on a winning streak over the next few weeks.

This will help us get back in the title race if Inter Milan experiences a poor run of form.