Capello gives his verdict on Chiesa’s best playing position

On Tuesday night, Juventus delivered what was arguably their most exciting performance since the start of the season, toppling Zenit St. Petersburg in a 4-2 result.

Paulo Dybala was easily the best performer of the night with two goals and an assist to his name, but Federico Chiesa wasn’t too far behind.

The young Italian earned a penalty that allowed La Joya to bag his brace, before scoring Juve’s third of the night from a brilliant solo effort.

The former Fiorentina man enjoyed his best two moments in the fixture while cutting from the left, and this fact didn’t go unnoticed.

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello noted that Chiesa delivers his best while taking the left flank, and wonders why Max Allegri opts to deploy him in other positions.

“Why doesn’t Chiesa play steadily on the left wing? With the reverse foot he is much better and more dangerous, it is the place where he produces his best plays and puts the opponent in difficulty.

“I just don’t understand why he plays on the right at times”, said the former England manager during Sky Sport’s post-match studio according to ilBianconero.

Juve FC say

Chiesa’s ideal position remains a topic of debate amongst fans and observers alike, especially after being deployed as a striker recently.

Capello, does have a point, as the majority of Chiesa’s dangerous cuts come from the left flank.

However, we can also recall his heroics against Milan last season when be bagged a brace while cutting twice from the right flank. The same goes for his goal against Austria at Euro 2020.

Perhaps Allegri enjoys manipulating his opponents by switching the deadly winger from one side to the other.