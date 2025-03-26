Fabio Capello is one of the most renowned managers to have coached top Italian players, with several Juventus legends having worked under his guidance.

The former England national team coach is widely regarded as a footballing great, having managed some of the finest talents of his era and winning numerous trophies throughout his career. His experience at both club and international levels solidified his reputation as one of the most successful managers in football history.

Among the legendary players he managed at different times were Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti. Both footballers are regarded as icons in Italian football, with their influence spanning Serie A and the international stage. Their contributions to their respective clubs and the national team remain highly celebrated.

Del Piero remained at Juventus until 2012, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy, while Totti retired at AS Roma in 2017, having spent his entire club career with the Roman side. Both players are revered as legends at their respective clubs. Since they played in attacking roles, they frequently competed for a spot in the Italian national team, further adding to the rivalry and comparisons between them.

Capello, having coached both players, was recently asked to outline the differences between them. He provided a detailed assessment of their playing styles and strengths.

He stated, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Francesco Totti was an attacking midfielder who didn’t run, but he had great vision of the game and he didn’t have the dribbling skills. Alessandro Del Piero, when I arrived at Juventus, was in a downward phase in which he had a little less dribbling, but at the time he also had that quality along with the vision of the game.”

Capello’s insights highlight how Totti was more of a visionary playmaker, whereas Del Piero combined vision with dribbling skills, especially in his prime. These distinctions further cement their unique contributions to Italian football.

Del Piero remains one of the most important figures in Juventus’ history, and there is significant anticipation that he may one day return to the club in a non-playing capacity. His presence and legacy at Juventus continue to inspire future generations of footballers and fans alike.