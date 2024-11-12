Former Italian football manager Fabio Capello fears Dusan Vlahovic isn’t the ideal profile to spearhead the charge for Thiago Motta’s Juventus, something that could cost the club dearly in the long run.

Due to the lack of alternatives, the Serbian has been omnipresent in Bianconeri’s starting lineup this season. He was given the nod in all 12 Serie A fixtures and four Champions League outings thus far, producing mixed results. His seasonal tally includes six domestic goals and another two on the European stage.

The 24-year-old has been decisive on a few occasions, but equally wasteful on others, leaving fans and pundits arguing over his credentials.

For his part, Capello doesn’t necessarily question the abilities of the former Fiorentina bomber, but he feels his characteristics aren’t entirely suited to Motta’s playing philosophy.

“Thiago Motta’s team is growing, but there is always one big question mark: the centre-forward,” notes the 78-year-old in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Vlahovic, due to his characteristics, is not his coach’s ideal number nine. Therefore, he struggles like crazy when he’s away from the penalty box. This could be a problem in the long run, at least if the club aspires to fight for the Scudetto title this season.”

The Serbia international is a classic marksman blessed with a strong physique and solid pace. But as Capello explained, Vlahovic isn’t the type of striker who can drop back and help his teammates in the buildup like Joshua Zirkzee used to operate in Motta’s Bologna over the previous two campaigns.

This explains why reports from Italy and England continue to link Juventus with a January move for the Dutchman who has been enduring miserable times since signing for Manchester United last summer. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be open to loaning out the 23-year-old in January.