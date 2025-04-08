Igor Tudor is currently focused on guiding Juventus to a strong finish this season, while also aiming to make a case for being appointed as the club’s permanent manager.

The Bianconeri installed Tudor as head coach during the most recent international break, following the dismissal of Thiago Motta. Though his time in charge has been brief — overseeing just two matches so far — there remains a real opportunity for him to secure a top-four finish in Serie A. That objective has become a priority for Juventus as they attempt to collect maximum points from the remaining fixtures.

Confidence remains high within the club that there is still enough time to salvage the campaign. Tudor is viewed as a figure who could bring stability and structure, with the potential to make a significant impact in the final stretch. His familiarity with the club’s culture and environment, having previously been associated with Juventus, positions him as a candidate who understands the unique demands of the role.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, speculation continues over who will lead the team next season, with reports linking Antonio Conte to a possible return. Despite the ongoing rumours, there is support within Italian football circles for Tudor to remain at the helm, provided he meets the targets set by the club.

As cited by Tuttosport, Fabio Capello has weighed in on the debate, expressing his belief that Tudor deserves to continue if he achieves Champions League qualification. Capello stated:

“If Tudor manages to qualify for the Champions League, I believe he can still lead this Juve, because he knows the environment and knows what is needed to do well. The players follow him, and he can be the next Juventus coach.”

Should Tudor maintain a positive run of results and secure a place in Europe’s premier competition, it would significantly strengthen his case for being handed the role on a permanent basis. His influence in the closing stages of the season could ultimately determine the direction Juventus take in the months ahead.