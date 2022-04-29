Capello heaps praise on Juventus target and compares him to Dybala

Fabio Capello has compared Giacomo Raspadori to Paulo Dybala amidst reports that Juventus wants to sign him.

The 22-year-old is emerging as one of the finest forwards in Italy and he is a target of the Bianconeri.

Dybala is leaving the club after seven years and it is partly because he has lost some of the abilities that made him one of the greatest players to ever wear black and white.

While the Argentinian is heading towards the tail end of his career, Raspadori is just starting out, and the Sassuolo man has some qualities the Juve forward had, according to Capello.

The 75-year-old told La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia: “Young, he has quality, remarkable vision of the game and knows how to enter the penalty area. With a dynamism that Dybala now lacks.

“But we need to see if he has the personality to wear the Juve shirt. In the national team, he didn’t suffer despite the transition from Sassuolo. He has great potential.”

Juve FC Says

This is probably one of the reasons Juventus is considering Raspadori as a replacement for Dybala.

He has shown great potential in the last few months and a move to a top club like Juve will probably make him even better than he is now.