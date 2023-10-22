Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello has shared his thoughts on Timothy Weah and expressed hope that the young player could reach the same level as his legendary father, George Weah.

Weah Senior was a world-class player who achieved greatness in the Italian top flight and is considered a legend at AC Milan. He was one of the best players in the world during his career, and his impact on the footballing world was immense.

Young Weah is at the beginning of his career and recently joined Juventus in the last transfer window. Although he’s a winger by nature, he has been deployed as a wing-back for the Bianconeri.

While Timothy is still developing, Capello recognises his potential as a top talent. However, he acknowledges that reaching the same level as his father would be a remarkable achievement and a significant development for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“He is young, so he has time: I hope he comes close to emulating his dad. It would already be a success. I have wonderful memories of George: a great champion and a beautiful person.”

Juve FC Says

Weah has good genes in him and we can see that he is a terrific youngster, but it is hard to see him make the type of impact his dad made, partly because they do not play in the same position.