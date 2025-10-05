Legendary Italian football manager Fabio Capello tips Milan to prevail over Juventus when the two rivals lock horns at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Rossoneri shockingly lost their opening-day fixture to Cremonese, but have since won four matches in a row, including last weekend’s clash against defending champions Napoli, putting themselves at the top of the Serie A table.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri have lost their steam recently, as they’ve been struggling to cope with their Serie A and Champions League commitments, especially amidst the lack of squad depth.

Fabio Capello thinks Milan have stronger weapons compared to Juventus

While they remain undefeated this season, Igor Tudor’s men are coming from four straight draws. On the other hand, Max Allegri’s Milan will arrive in Tuin with fresh legs after a full week of rest.

Moreover, Capello believes the Diavolo’s superior quality in midfield will tip the scales in their favour. The 78-year-old identifies Luka Modric as a major difference maker.

“From my point of view, the midfield should be dominated by Milan, who also have a great opportunity considering the home side’s absences,” wrote the former England boss in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“This is partly because the Rossoneri have more enthusiasm and less fear, thanks to their recent results, and partly because Modric only plays for one of the two teams.

“The Croatian, despite his age, is a master. And I’m not just referring to his ability with the ball at his feet, but also, and above all, his ability to read situations and moments in the game. Juve don’t have a player like that. That’s why I think it’s natural that the Rossoneri will be more in control of the game.

“Tudor will have to ask the full-backs to help out so as not to find himself outnumbered or risk dropping too deep. Milan’s midfield also has a unique quality: it manages to maintain its balance, while being very quick in counterattacks and lethal in the midfielders’ runs.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Capello feels Juventus will struggle to contain Adrien Rabiot

In addition to Modric, Capello also believes Adrien Rabiot’s presence will boost Milan’s chances, insisting that the Frenchman is now at the peak of his powers.

“Robiot is an old acquaintance of Juve, but I’ve never seen him at his current level in Turin. I think he’s simply in the best moment of his career and will also be galvanised by the fact that he’s a former player on duty.

“Rabiot and Fofana (although the latter should improve his shooting) have the ability to run into space, and Juve have shown that they struggle with this particular characteristic in opposing midfielders.”