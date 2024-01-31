Italian coach Fabio Capello has asserted that the squad quality of Juventus is inferior to AC Milan, despite the Bianconeri having a commendable season.

Given the significant player departures from Juventus in the summer, many did not anticipate them competing for the league title this season. The club faced challenges in reinforcing its squad due to financial difficulties left by the previous administration in Turin.

However, Juventus has surpassed expectations and is currently contending with Inter Milan for the league crown. AC Milan, having significantly strengthened their squad in the summer, is considered to have superior players compared to Juventus.

Even though Juventus has performed admirably, Capello maintains that AC Milan possesses a stronger squad. He acknowledges that the men in black and white have been impressive, and many now regard them as having the second-best squad in the league. Nevertheless, Capello believes AC Milan is stronger, although he does not anticipate an easy path for the Rossoneri to re-enter the title race.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Pioli’s team, in my opinion, is superior to Allegri’s. Milan has the second best squad in the championship after Inter who are out of category in this respect.

“Scudetto comeback for the Rossoneri? I succeeded with Real Madrid, but I only had Barcelona in front of me. In this case there are two teams.”

Juve FC Says

AC Milan has almost been forgotten in the title race, but they are just behind us and are another reason we have to keep winning.