Juventus and AC Milan are working hard to ensure they improve their squads with important players.

Both clubs have changed managers in an attempt to stop Inter Milan from winning the league title again.

Inter is the most stable team in Serie A, and they could retain the crown as Simone Inzaghi’s team has done well over the last two terms.

Juve wants to win their first league crown since 2020 and has been strengthening their squad with some exciting players.

Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram have already joined them, and Teun Koopmeiners is also expected to move to Turin this summer.

The Bianconeri believe they can challenge for the title after making these additions to their squad, but Fabio Capello believes they still have a long way to go.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The managers are on the right track, but the gap with Inter, although small, is still there. The Nerazzurri are already complete and have further strengthened compared to last year; the Rossoneri are growing, but they still have a long way to go. The same goes for Juventus, who have moved well, but are not complete”.

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best teams in the league, but Inter has been stable for some time, and they are favourites.

However, if we make a good start to life under Thiago Motta, we could be league champions next summer.