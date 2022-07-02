Capello insists Juventus’ decision on Dybala makes good business sense

Juventus has come under fire for allowing Paulo Dybala to run down his contract and leave the club for free, but Fabio Capello has supported the decision.

The Argentinian leaves the Allianz Stadium as a free agent after seven years, but he remains one of the biggest players on the continent.

The Bianconeri made that decision because of his poor fitness record in recent years, and he wanted to remain one of the club’s highest earners.

He could join a rival and make the Bianconeri regret the decision, and Capello admits vengeance might motivate him, but the former England manager insists it was the right choice.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconeri: “I don’t know if I would talk about revenge. Sure he will want to show everyone his worth. Juve repentant? I don’t think so, they made a corporate choice of perspective that must be respected.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala was one of our main men, and he did a good job most of the time he was on our team.

However, this summer was a good time to end the relationship with him, and there is no need to regret it.

We will replace him with a much fitter player that can do a job and will demand less in wages.