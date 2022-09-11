Capello insists Juventus had the best summer in Serie A

Fabio Capello insists Juventus had the best summer transfer window among Italian clubs.

The Bianconeri lost the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.

But they bolstered Max Allegri’s squad with Gleison Bremer, Filip Kostic, Leandro Paredes, Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba.

Most of these players have won major trophies at their previous home and they are experienced.

Juve needed to bolster the experience of their squad members and did.

Other Serie A sides also conducted important transfer businesses, but Capello believes the Bianconeri did the best bits.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Looking at the names, Juventus were the winners. They had a top summer with Di Maria, Pogba, and Paredes, all champions that other teams don’t have. Bremer is better than de Ligt on a defensive level.

“Juve have invested in quality, catching up with Inter and Milan. Without the new players, they’re already among the top teams, while the others lost players when they started to make the turnover.”

Juve FC Says

We are arguably the biggest club in Italy, so it is understandable that we have attracted the best talents who entered the country.

This gives us a very good chance to win trophies in this campaign and we can back our men to do that.