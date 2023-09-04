Fabio Capello has pointed out that there is a certain element missing from Juventus’ game as they strive to secure the league title in the current campaign.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has consistently been one of the top-performing teams in the league for an extended period, and they continue to demonstrate their potential this season. Their absence from European competitions should theoretically provide them with an advantage over their league rivals in the race for the title.

However, Capello emphasises that winning the title won’t be an easy task, as other formidable teams have also made strong preparations for the season. Juventus has started the season with two wins and no losses in their first three matches, suggesting they are a formidable force.

Nonetheless, Capello believes that Juve is still lacking something from their game.

The former England coach said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve is still a hybrid. This team lacks a bit of personality and a bit of quality. Yesterday, with Pogba and Rabiot on the pitch, we saw something more”.

Juve FC Says

It takes so much to win the league or any other competition and Juve has a manager and players who understand this.

Whatever Capello thinks we are missing could be added to the team before the term ends and we will find success.