Capello insists Juventus remains one of the favourites for the Scudetto despite their defensive problems

Fabio Capello maintains that Juventus and Inter Milan remain the favourites to win the Scudetto this season, despite their current struggles.

The Bianconeri just earned their second league win of the season against Sampdoria yesterday.

They have also lost two league matches in what has been a poor start to this campaign.

The likes of Napoli and Inter Milan are flying and Juve is playing catchup with them at the moment.

Napoli has six wins from as many league matches and they have conceded just 2 goals while scoring 16.

Their early season form is perfect, but it doesn’t convince former manager, Capello who insists that Juve and Inter are still his favourites to win the title.

He, however, admits that the Bianconeri have issues and says their problem isn’t the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo, rather it is their poor defence that they need to fix to put their house in order.

He told Inside the Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “A team started well, with games that were not very difficult but in which they proved to be a team. I saw some conviction.

“I’m talking about Napoli , which was also the protagonist last year. The race is still long, direct clashes will be fundamental.

“The favorites remain Inter and Juventus, although the Bianconeri have more problems with defense than with Ronaldo’s farewell: behind they are no longer the same as before. Milan is sparkling, let’s hope it lasts for the good of the league.”