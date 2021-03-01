Capello: Juventus ‘is weaker’ because of their midfield

Fabio Capello has claimed that Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus side is ‘weaker’ than those of Maurizio Sarri and Max Allegri.

The Old Lady are struggling to keep tabs with the top of the table at present after a weak start to the campaign, and we have dropped as far as 10 points behind Inter Milan at present.

Having played a match less, the title race is far from over however, but Capello believes this side is weaker than in previous years.

“I think it is weaker because it has less quality in midfield,” Capello answered on Sky Calcio (via TuttoSport)when asked to compare this side to the ones of previous seasons. “He has something less in that department, I am referring to the two central (Bentancur and rabiot, ed).

“Of the current players, the one who made the difference is Chiesa, who in the first month and a half to two months, had a bit of difficulty in settling in, to understand where he was playing, but then he showed himself because the quality is really excellent.

“In front of the difference, Chiesa and Ronaldo make the difference, the others have not seen each other so far. The only one who plays the ball vertically is missing which is Dybala , who is the one who invents, the man who dribbles and puts the ball. Which is what Chiesa is doing.”

I certainly can’t disagree that Chiesa has been a breath of fresh air since settling into his role, and he is quickly becoming one of my favourites within the side.

The midfield has shown glimpses of what Pirlo wants from them, but the continued changes in personnel because of fitness, injury and Coronavirus certainly hasn’t helped us deal with a hectic playing schedule.

Do you agree that our midfield is our weakest point this term?

Patrick