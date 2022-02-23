Capello launches scathing attack on Juventus midfielder: “Is he marking Morata?”

Last night, Juventus resumed their European campaign with an away fixture at Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but it left a bittersweet taste in the mouth of the Bianconeri faithful.

While the final result is considered a decent one, the supporters felt that much more could have been achieved following Dusan Vlahovic’s first minute opener.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri’s men faded in the second half, allowing the Yellow Submarines to snatch a draw.

Even though Matthijs de Ligt took responsibility for the mistake in public, fans and observers alike identified Adrien Rabiot as the main culprit.

The Frenchman failed to track Dani Parejo’s run, allowing the Spain international to score while being completely unmarked.

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello shares the same sentiment, and had some harsh words directed towards the former PSG midfielder.

“Look at Rabiot’s position. He has Morata in front of him, what is he doing? is he marking Morata?” wondered the former England boss during his appearance on Sky Sport via JuveNews.

“The only dangerous man in that area was Parejo. If I’m close to an opponent who can penetrate, then I must mark him.”