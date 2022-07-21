Capello names one player Juventus will build their team around

Fabio Capello believes the new Juventus team will revolve around Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker joined the Bianconeri in the January transfer window as one of the hottest goal machines in Europe.

The Bianconeri enjoyed some of his talents in the second half of last season, but he wasn’t at his brilliant best.

But he is partaking in pre-season with them now and they have added the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their team in this window.

They should create more chances for him to convert and the Italian manager, Capello, believes the team will be built around him, but he adds that Federico Chiesa will also be an important player.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Vlahovic will be the reference point for the Bianconeri and we must not lose given the return of an important player like Chiesa.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the most lethal attackers in the world, and he showed that at Fiorentina.

A move to Juve should make him even better as a player. We didn’t enjoy much from him in the second half of last season.

However, in the upcoming campaign, he must be in top form and prove why most European clubs wanted to add him to their squad in the last transfer window.