Capello notes similarities between Allegri and Mourinho; sees different Dybala in Roma

With Roma and Juventus preparing for tonight’s clash, you can always expect to hear from Fabio Capello. The legendary manager won Scudetto titles with both clubs during his illustrious managerial career, although the two trophies won in Turin were later revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal.

The 76-year-old had adopted a pragmatic approach, thus, he appears to be an admirer of both José Mourinho and Max Allegri.

The former England manager sheds light on some of the similarities between the two tacticians who are set for an interesting dugout battle at the Olimpico Stadium.

“Mourinho said some acceptable things, but when he said that the referee is from Turin, that was nonsense,” said Capello in an interview with Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

“Mourinho and Allegri both know how to win games with changes. Contrary to the philosophers who say ‘we are us, we don’t care about the other’. They are very attentive to the opponent and prepare the match in all aspects.”

The retired coach also offered his insight on Dusan Vlahovic. While the Serbian doesn’t possess the skillset of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Capello believes he can be as devastating if offered the right service.

“Given that Dusan is a target man, he needs speed and company. But he doesn’t have Ibrahimovic’s technique.

“Vlahovic is more linear. But with Pogba and Di Maria in the team, he can receive the right balls, as long as he moves well.

“Allegri can teach Vlahovic that in the box he has to slow down, then start again at the right moment, breaking away from the opponent.

Finally, Capello explains the difference between the Roman version of Paulo Dybala and the one we saw at Juventus, suggesting that the Argentine has become more combative these days.

“I’ve never seen him this fired up. He runs, endures clashes, put up combative displays.

“The other day he lost the ball and ran after a Cremonese player, something he rarely did at Juventus.”