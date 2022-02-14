Capello praises Juventus, but he insists they cannot win the Scudetto

Juventus’ performance in their 1-1 draw against Atalanta last night thrilled Fabio Capello.

That made him concede that Max Allegri’s side is a stronger unit now, but he maintains the Scudetto title is not theirs to win.

Juve made a terrible start to this season, and they were inconsistent for much of the first half of the campaign.

However, the club added Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the last transfer window and both players have improved performances at the Allianz Stadium.

They have made some of the players they met at the Allianz Stadium play better, which is why Juve looks like an improved team in the last few matches.

They will certainly win more matches than they did in the first half of the season, but Italian manager, Capello doesn’t believe it would be enough to win the league title.

He said via Il Bianconero: “Vlahovic has changed the team, especially in terms of verticalization. Morata thus plays in the position where he makes the most. Dybala has thrilled me tonight even if I’m not a ‘Dybalist’. Tonight we could see that he wanted to lead the team. Juve can beat anyone, now they are a complete team.”

Can Juve win the Scudetto he added? He said: “No, that’s Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Our spending in the last transfer window guarantees that we would have a better second half to this season.

We have seen an improvement in the performance since the end of the transfer window, but the work continues.

After picking up just a point against Atalanta, we need to bounce back against Torino and win our very next match.