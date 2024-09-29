Fabio Capello was impressed with Juventus’ performance in their match against Genoa yesterday, praising them for how they secured the win.

Initially, it seemed they were heading for another draw, but in the second half, Juve turned on the style and won 3-0.

The victory puts them back on track, and the players will feel confident as they head into the rest of the season.

Thiago Motta’s team is playing like potential champions, making it hard not to consider them one of the teams to watch this season.

The Bianconeri are determined to challenge for trophies, and their performance against Genoa certainly impressed Capello.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“The Bianconeri disappointed a bit in the first half, playing along the lines of previous performances: slow and predictable ball possession. But in the second half, once the result was unlocked, they showed that they have excellent potential.

“I really liked the desire of the attackers from Thiago Motta’s team: they put a lot of pressure on the opponents to recover the ball and they threw themselves well into spaces. After the 1-0, Genoa lowered the defensive level and for Juve it was all easy .”

Juve FC Says

A lot is expected from us, but our players have what it takes to meet expectations and end this season with trophies.

However, we need to take the campaign one game at a time and ensure the players get used to the manager’s tactics. This will bring lasting success.