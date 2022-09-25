Capello reveals he warned Allegri about what is happening at Juventus now

Juventus manager, Max Allegri, made a mistake by returning to the club last summer, reckons Fabio Capello.

Juve relieved him of his duties in 2019 and used two different managers in the same number of seasons before returning for him.

The gaffer had offers from other clubs, including Real Madrid, but he returned to Juve and has been struggling.

He was very successful during his first spell as the club’s manager, but this one has been poor.

The Bianconeri have been so bad the unfancied and winless Monza defeated them before this international break.

They will now look to get back to form after the break, but Capello says Allegri’s struggle is not a surprise, and he warned him not to return to the club.

He said to Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“On the pitch, you don’t see the determination that always has Juve characterized. There is quality, but if it is not combined with the values ​​of humility and strength, it does not lead to the result. Allegri? I suggested him not to return. The return horses are almost never successful, what is expected is happening. Result so far is this: negative “.

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for Juve, and we remain in crisis at this stage of the campaign.

There are more than 30 more league games to play, but our European campaign looks dead in the waters now.