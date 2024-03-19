Fabio Capello has commented on Juventus’ recent struggles and has shared insights into what the Bianconeri need to do to regain their status as one of the top clubs in the country.

Many Juve fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance in recent weeks. However, realistically, most did not anticipate the club performing exceptionally well at the start of the season.

This lack of expectation stems from Juventus being less active in the summer transfer window compared to what is typically expected of a top club.

It was a challenging summer for Juventus, and Max Allegri was tasked with achieving success with a squad of players the club struggled to offload.

To reclaim their position as the league’s premier side, Juventus must make adjustments to their squad, and Capello has discussed these necessary changes.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Four signings but top-level ones. They will have to be agreed between the coach and the club. The coach must have a say on the signings. Koopmeimers must be tested with a heavy shirt like that of Juventus. The Bianconeri, however, will be given top-level midfielders at least two will be needed. Then a full-back and a striker or a winger who can beat the man and create numerical superiority.”

Juve FC Says

We need better players to get improved results, and Allegri could do a better job with those.

However, even with his current squad, his team has seriously underperformed, and there is no way to get away from that.