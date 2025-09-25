Juventus have begun the season in excellent form as the men in black and white aim to reclaim the league title. Under the guidance of Igor Tudor, the team have been performing above expectations and have established themselves as serious challengers for the crown. Supporters and pundits alike recognise the potential of this squad, although some areas still require improvement.

Capello’s Assessment of Juventus

Despite the encouraging start, former manager Fabio Capello has highlighted concerns that could hinder the team’s progress. Speaking as cited by Calciomercato, he said:

“An extra midfielder. And then the Bianconeri thrive on flashes and bursts of energy: they lack consistency. Tudor obviously needs to find his feet, but the new signings shouldn’t be dismissed. They just need to be given some time to settle in and understand Italy.”

His comments underline both the strengths and weaknesses of the current side. While Juventus are capable of moments of brilliance and decisive play, there is an evident lack of sustained rhythm across matches. Capello’s suggestion that an additional midfielder would enhance the squad also points to a structural gap that, if addressed, could make the team more balanced.

A Promising Campaign with Challenges Ahead

The season has already confounded those who doubted Juventus before the first ball was kicked. The Bianconeri have reminded the football world of their pedigree, demonstrating once again that they remain one of the leading clubs on the global stage. Their early performances have sparked optimism, yet as with any campaign, challenges remain.

The recent display against Verona revealed signs of fatigue, an indication that consistency will be vital if Juventus are to sustain their push for silverware. Nevertheless, the team’s resilience suggests that they will respond positively in forthcoming fixtures.

While areas of improvement have been identified, there is still ample time for adjustments to be made. The comments from Capello serve as a reminder that even the strongest sides can benefit from refinement. Juventus’ start has been strong, their ambitions are clear, and the path ahead offers both opportunities and tests.