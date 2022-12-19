Capello reveals when Juventus could have signed Lionel Messi

Fabio Capello reveals he tried to sign Lionel Messi for Juventus before the attacker became the best player in the world.

Messi has arguably cemented his place as the greatest player of all time after helping Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The attacker has hit top form even though he is now 35 and it seems he will go on to win yet another Ballon d’Or title at the end of this season.

Former Juve boss, Capello, says he was impressed by Messi in a pre-season competition and asked Barcelona to sell him to Juve, but the Catalans refused.

He said via Calciomercato:

“I have been in love with Messi since I saw him make his debut in the Gamper trophy – said Capello – and after twenty minutes I asked Rijkaard to give it to Juventus. But it was not possible”.

Juve FC Says

Messi has always been a talented player and broke onto the scene early in his career, but Barca also knew they had a jewel on their hands.

They certainly would have felt foolish if they had agreed to sell him to Juve at the time, and we would have been the owner of arguably the best talent in the world in the last decade.