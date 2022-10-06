Capello reviews Juventus Champions League win against Maccabi Haifa

Fabio Capello has taken a look at Juventus’ 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa yesterday and delivered an assessment on some players.

The Bianconeri rose to the occasion as they needed to win that game and did.

It means they now have a good chance of making the next round of the Champions League.

The win also follows their defeat of Bologna at the weekend, and they now have two wins from two, having been winless in five.

Capello spoke about the performance of some Juve men through Tuttomercatoweb.

“What he did tonight was very important. How much he missed him in Juve.” speaking about Angel di Maria.

On Adrien Rabiot, he added: “Allegri has always defended him . This evening in the delicate moment was decisive.”

Then he said of the overall team performance: “I didn’t like Juve in the last quarter of an hour. Overall, however, a good performance.”

Juve FC Says

We won that game because our players understood the times.

Losing games to smaller opponents must stop if we will achieve success this season.

That result will go a long way to serve as a morale-booster for their upcoming matches.

They also need to win the reverse of this fixture in Israel next week, but the game against AC Milan this weekend should be the focus for now.