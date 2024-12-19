Pierre Kalulu’s departure from AC Milan and subsequent move to Juventus has proven to be a significant misstep for the Rossoneri, as the French defender has flourished in Turin. Kalulu was deemed surplus to requirements at Milan during the summer when the club expressed interest in signing Tottenham’s Emerson Royal. However, the move for Royal never materialised, and Milan’s decision to part ways with Kalulu has since been called into question.

Thiago Motta was instrumental in convincing Kalulu to make the switch to the Allianz Stadium, and the defender has been a revelation for the Bianconeri. Although he was not considered one of Milan’s standout defenders, Kalulu has settled in seamlessly at Juventus, proving to be a crucial asset to Motta’s system. His performances have been so impactful that Juve is now expected to make his transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Reflecting on Milan’s decision to let Kalulu go, legendary coach Fabio Capello criticised the move, stating that the defender could have been valuable for Milan as both a right-back and a centre-back. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Capello said, “Royal doesn’t seem like a Milan player to me. He’s a purchase I wouldn’t have made because he’s improving in an area of ​​the pitch where the Rossoneri already had Calabria, the young Jimenez, and, if they wanted, Kalulu—a player currently at Juventus who would have been useful as a centre -back too. Kalulu is doing well at Juve.”

Milan’s loss has undoubtedly been Juventus’s gain. Kalulu’s versatility and defensive solidity have strengthened the Turin side, and his rapid adaptation to life under Motta has only highlighted Milan’s miscalculation. For Juventus, the decision to acquire Kalulu has been a masterstroke, securing a player who has not only met expectations but exceeded them. The Frenchman’s performances underline his value, and Juventus will be keen to ensure he remains part of their plans for the foreseeable future.