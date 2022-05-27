Capello says Allegri didn’t have the players his system needed

Fabio Capello claims Max Allegri did not succeed in the just concluded season because Juventus clearly lacked some type of players.

The Bianconeri brought the 54-year-old back as their manager at the start of the campaign despite Andrea Pirlo winning the Super Cup and the Italian Cup in the previous one.

Fans were hopeful he would win the Serie A again for them, but his team finished the campaign trophyless.

It was not what fans and pundits expected and former England manager, Capello, claims the campaign went wrong for so many reasons and one of them is because Allegri didn’t have the players he needed for his system.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Many things didn’t work. Allegri did not see around him the players he considered suitable for what he wanted to do. It remains to be questioned whether the purchasing campaign of last summer was well set up. I think he, like the various Spalletti or Sarri, will have to be judged next year.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a solid manager and we just need to give him time to get this team back to winning ways.

The gaffer would have learnt his lessons from this failed campaign and his team will be better for it.

We can be confident that the next term would be much better than what they delivered to us in 2021/2022.