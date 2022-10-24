Capello says Allegri is now behind some top Italian coaches

Fabio Capello believes Max Allegri is no longer the top manager in Italy and names some bosses who are well ahead of the Juventus manager.

Allegri won five consecutive league titles between 2014 and 2019 during his first spell as Juve’s manager.

That record made him one of the best bosses in the world and he could have managed Real Madrid if the Bianconeri did not act swiftly to bring him back last season.

We expected his return to make Juve the top club in Italy again, but in the last two campaigns, they have been in bad form and risk crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages this week.

Capello believes the Juve gaffer has lost his mojo and is no longer one of the best in Italy. He said via Calciomercato:

“Allegri is lagging behind Sarri, Spalletti and Mourinho, who are proving their worth after a year.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri remains a top coach, but the gaffer has to win another trophy soon enough to retain some prestige.

Another way he can repair his reputation is to salvage Juve’s poor Champions League campaign.

If he can beat Benfica and PSG to reach the next round of the competition, he will get some respect added to his name.