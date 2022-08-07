Capello says AS Roma is now on the same level as Juventus

Fabio Capello claims AS Roma is now on the same level as Juventus with the Bianconeri struggling to bolster their squad and remain competitive.

Juve won no trophies in the last campaign and they have been busy trying to add new players to their troop in this transfer window.

Angel di Maria, Gleison Bremer and Paul Pogba have joined them, but the latter is already injured.

The group still feels poor in terms of depth and the other Serie A clubs have been improving on their quality.

Roma has added Paulo Dybala to their squad as well as Nemanja Matic and Georginio Wijnaldum and Italian football manager, Capello believes they are now on the same level as Juve.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “At the moment, only Inter are one step ahead of the others – assuming they do not sell Skriniar and Dumfries – but otherwise the Giallorossi are up to the level of Juve, which already has its problems.”

Juve FC Says

If we don’t strengthen our squad, others who do will leave us behind.

The best way to respond to the poor campaign we had the last time is to aggressively add new players to our group.

However, we have not exactly done that so far, so we must do more in the remaining days of this transfer window or we will suffer.