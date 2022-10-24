Capello says beating Empoli should not be overrated by Juventus

Fabio Capello has played down Juventus’ 4-0 win against Empoli at the weekend and says it should not be overrated because it is not against a team they should have lost to.

Juve is struggling to find consistency this term and their recent wins against the Blues and Torino has made some fans and pundits consider them a team in form.

However, Capello insists they had no choice but to beat their last opponents.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus played a match in flames. They never dominated completely, but they were put with more attention. . When it was time to take the ball they came back, and when they had it they left again.

“Then he scores and we all get excited, but Empoli have disappeared. The difference is made by the quality of the players even when you don’t play a great game. I don’t see it yet. healed, had it not been Empoli but a higher level team would have had some problems.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Empoli is a big deal partly because we have struggled in games against similar opponents this season.

However, that also shows how poorly we have been and we need to be in better shape before we can beat Benfica in our next match.

If we do not hit top form before the fixture, we could lose and suffer an embarrassing exit from the UCL at the group stage.