Capello says De Ligt is undeniably talented and would benefit from working with Allegri

Fabio Capello has praised Matthijs de Ligt and he insists that the Dutchman is very talented and only needs time to become one of the best in the world.

Juventus saw off competition from top European clubs to sign him from Ajax in 2019.

He had helped Ajax to reach the semi-final of the Champions League that year and they even defeated Juve en route to the last four of the competition.

The defender didn’t come cheap after the Bianconeri spent around €75 million to land him.

He is still behind the dependable duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at Juve, but he is the third choice at the club and might even be elevated by Massimiliano Allegri in the upcoming season.

He has, however, faced criticism for his performances by some fans and former players.

Despite the critics and his occasional poor performances, Capello says he is definitely talented and will come good for Juve.

The former England manager told Tuttosport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “The Dutch defender cannot be argued, he has enormous potential and is still very young.

“He transmits something, some more and some less. Allegri will be a very important coach for him. “