Capello says Dybala needs to add more dynamism to his game

Fabio Capello has given Paulo Dybala some advice on becoming an even better player as the Argentinian looks to become the key man at Juventus.

Dybala is looking to make up for lost time as the attacker struggled to play regularly last season.

This is because of injuries and several other problems including a covid-19 infection.

The attacker is now expected to show his worth to the Bianconeri this season as they attempt to win back the Scudetto.

Dybala was Serie A’s MVP for the 2019/2020 season, but the attacker still seems to lack something in his game to make him world-class.

Capello says he has what it takes to be better than he is now and needs to add more dynamism to his game.

He pointed out Napoli’s captain, Lorenzo Insigne, as an example that the attacker can follow to become an even better version of himself.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “He has everything to be a champion, but look at Insigne: he was good with the ball at his feet, then someone told him to start running and he worked for the team.

“Dybala has to do something more in terms of dynamism, now he has to give a signal. Remember my battle with Savicevic: it went on for six months, then we found an agreement and our teammates started working for him.”