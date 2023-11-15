Italian coach Fabio Capello says that Inter Milan currently possesses a superior squad compared to Juventus as the two teams prepare to face each other after the international break.

Juventus is in pursuit of Inter Milan, preventing the Nerazzurri from becoming runaway leaders at the top of the Serie A table. The outcome of their upcoming match could have significant implications for the league standings.

Capello, having observed both teams this season, asserts that Inter Milan has a deeper squad and would emerge victorious against Juventus if the match were played in a virtual setting (video game). However, recognising the realities of real-life football, he notes that Juventus still has a chance in the actual match, even though Inter holds the overall advantage.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If video games were played the result would be quite clear: 2-0 for Inter, thanks to a larger and more qualitative squad than that of Juventus. Simone Inzaghi can count on two starters by position, almost all interchangeable.

“Massimiliano Allegri is not, also because the team was built to face a season without European commitments.

“But on November 26th it will be a real match, not a virtual one. And we will play on the details. Starting from the kick-offs corner and lateral free kicks, strong points of both Juventus and Inter.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Inter Milan will be our most important and a win could start our journey towards winning the Scudetto.

This is why we must give everything to win by the end of that game.