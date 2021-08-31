Capello says Inter Milan and Juventus are on the same level now that Ronaldo and Lukaku have left

Fabio Capello reckons that there is not much difference between Juventus and Inter Milan now that Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo have left Serie A.

Both attackers dominated the goal scoring charts in Serie A and helped both clubs to compete against each other over the last two seasons.

Lukaku led Inter to the Scudetto last season, ending Juventus’ 9-season domination of the competition.

Ronaldo helped Juve to remain competitive in a turbulent season under Andrea Pirlo as he scored the most goals in Serie A.

The Portugal captain has now returned to England with Manchester United and Lukaku has also returned to Chelsea in the same country.

They will make the Premier League more interesting to watch and perhaps they have already weakened the Serie A.

Capello says their departures mean Inter and Juve are now on the same level as they both chase this season’s Serie A title.

“Juve and Inter on par” Don Fabio told Tuttosport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

“After the departures of Lukaku and Ronaldo, the two teams are the same but our league is poorer. The great Italian industrialists are missing from the leadership of the great clubs . I do not justify Donnarumma’s choice “.