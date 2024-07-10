Inter Milan remains the most stable club in Italy after winning Serie A last season, and they have been tipped to retain their title.

However, they are facing serious competition for that trophy from Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan.

Juventus has had a long road to recovery, and some fans believe the club is doing everything it needs to be Italy’s champions next summer.

They have named a new coach and are also interested in several high-profile players.

Douglas Luiz and Michele di Gregorio have already arrived at the club as two players whom the Bianconeri will benefit heavily from having in their squad.

These transfers make their fans dream of a good end to next season, but Fabio Capello believes they need to do more to be considered a team ready to unseat Inter Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Welcome to Douglas Luiz and the youngest of Thuram, now I expect the arrival of a total footballer like Koopmeiners. Here, the Dutchman from Atalanta would bring some of the goals that were missing last season. Will it be enough to compete with Inter? Calm down. I believe that something more is needed in attack, also in light of Chiesa’s situation, which still doesn’t seem very clear to me”.

Juve FC Says

We are having a fine summer and are preparing ourselves for a solid campaign. Hopefully, the players we are signing will do well.