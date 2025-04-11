Fabio Capello believes that Juventus and AC Milan are facing the same underlying issue as both clubs continue to struggle this season.

Historically, Juventus and Milan have been two of the most successful and dominant clubs in Italian football. However, both are now at risk of missing out on a spot in next season’s Champions League. The Bianconeri have already parted ways with their manager this season, and despite the change, they still face the possibility of not securing a place in Europe’s most prestigious competition for the next campaign.

AC Milan, on the other hand, has been working with their second manager of the season, and their players have found it difficult to produce the necessary results to keep their European hopes alive. It has been a surprising and disappointing fall from grace for both clubs, and Capello has offered his analysis of why they are struggling.

As quoted by Calciomercato, Capello said:

“At Milan and Juventus, there is no club behind them, there are managers who don’t have clear ideas. There is no thought, there is no unity: the most important choice is the players, if you can’t choose those who can wear the Milan or Juventus shirt, it means that you are not able to evaluate on a personal level before a technical one. The importance of a strong management? It is essential to understand the circumstances, the fans want to see a certain attachment to the shirt. Things that have not been seen at both Juve and Milan.”

(Getty Images)

Capello’s comments reflect the core issue at both clubs: the absence of a true connection between the players and the tradition of the clubs they represent. He emphasises that strong leadership and a clear vision are crucial, as well as an emotional attachment to the club’s values and heritage.

For Juventus, Capello’s words highlight that wearing the club’s shirt should come with a sense of responsibility and pride, something that may be lacking in the current squad. Juventus is historically considered one of the most prestigious clubs in Italian football, and this legacy should be instilled in every player who pulls on the Bianconeri jersey. The current group, as Capello points out, seems to struggle to comprehend the weight of that responsibility, which is evident in their inconsistent performances on the pitch.