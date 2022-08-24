Fabio Capello believes Juventus needs a player that will make a difference, not Arkadiusz Milik.

Reports have linked the Bianconeri with a move for the Pole in this transfer window and it seems the move might happen before it closes.

Juve has targeted several players for their attacking role, but it seems Memphis Depay and Milik are their two favourites now.

Depay has a lot of suitors and he is asking for big money which could force Juve to abandon his pursuit and focus on Milik.

But is the former Napoli man an exciting target to the fans?

Capello certainly does not think so, and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“A classic director? There aren’t any, he’s hard to find. We need a player who has more quality. I hear about Milik, but he’s not a player who makes the difference. He is not what the fans dream of seeing at Juve: he is a good player, who can be part of the squad, but nothing more.”

Juve FC Says

Milik did well at Napoli, but Juve is a bigger club and he hardly won any trophies in Naples.

His career in France has been okay by average standards, but we need a striker with more quality in our team now and he would only join us as a squad member if we settle for him.