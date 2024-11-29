Fabio Capello is confident that Juventus will qualify for the Champions League playoffs, despite their fluctuating form in the group stage. After an impressive start to the competition, Juventus has now gone three games without a win, making it more difficult for them to finish in the top eight. However, Capello believes that the Bianconeri can still secure a spot in the playoff round, which would give them a chance to progress to the round of 16.

Juventus’ recent performances in Europe have raised concerns, and at the moment, it seems unlikely that they will make it to the playoffs. Nonetheless, Capello remains optimistic, noting that several top European clubs are also struggling in this phase of the Champions League. He believes Juventus has the potential to overcome their current slump and make it through to the next stage of the competition.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

While Capello is hopeful about Juventus’ prospects, he also pointed out areas for improvement. He highlighted that certain players need to step up their performances if the team is to succeed. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Capello stated, “Juventus on the other hand does not have a good calendar, but I see them in the play-offs. In the Champions League, however, they will have to do more in the goal area. Conceição and Yildiz are good at dribbling, but I would try to put a few more balls in the area to increase the danger.”

Despite the challenges they’ve faced in recent European matches, Juventus still has the quality to qualify for the next round and even make a deep run in the tournament. Capello’s comments serve as a reminder that while Juventus’ path forward may not be straightforward, they have the potential to turn things around and make an impact in the Champions League.