Capello says Lukaku’s departure makes Juventus the favourites for Serie A

Fabio Capello says Juventus is the favourite to win the Scudetto this season and Inter has become weakened by the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

The Bianconeri lost the league title to the Nerazzurri in the last campaign as they struggled under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

They have replaced the former midfielder with Massimiliano Allegri who won five consecutive league titles for them before leaving in 2019.

Inter, on the other hand, has lost Antonio Conte, who helped them to win the title and they have sold at least two of their important players from that campaign.

Achraf Hakimi has joined PSG, while Lukaku has moved to Chelsea and Inter is now left with at least a small rebuild.

Capello says Juve remains the favourite team to win the title and Inter was in the running until they sold Lukaku.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Juve favored, even if it will be a very balanced A. I saw Inter in front, even after the farewell of Count, but Lukaku changes everything “.

Juve started their season yesterday with a 2-2 draw against Udinese. It is not the best way to start the campaign, but they will look to put that result behind them and get their first win as soon as possible.