Fabio Capello was impressed with Thiago Motta’s bold decision after Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio was sent off against RB Leipzig.

The Bianconeri lost their goalkeeper and needed defensive cover, as the game was finely poised at 1-1.

However, instead of bringing on a defender to shore up the backline and avoid defeat, Motta introduced Douglas Luiz to help his team retain possession and dictate the flow of the game.

The strategy paid off, as Juve won the match with ten men, showing both courage and resilience with some brave defending despite their disadvantage.

Capello was impressed, noting that the Juve manager wanted to send a strong message to his team: they will always play to win, even when the situation is not in their favour.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“When Di Gregorio was sent off, many coaches would have introduced a defender to get a draw. Motta, on the other hand, introduced Douglas Luiz, sending a signal to the team. Despite the numerical disadvantage, we are here to play our football and secure three points.”

Juve FC Says

If the boys had lost that match after that red card, most of us would have understood because they were in a difficult position against a very good team.

But Motta has created a winning mentality in them and that is good to see.