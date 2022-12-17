Capello says the French Ligue 1 is better than Serie A

Fabio Capello has compared the Italian Serie A and the French Ligue 1 and believes the Frenchmen have a better competition.

Serie A is one of Europe’s top five leagues and Juventus has helped put them on the European map by consistently doing well in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri, Inter Milan and AC Milan have been doing well domestically and in Europe, but it does not mean Serie A is better than Ligue 1, according to Capello.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The French championship is much more competitive and faster than Serie A. In Italy, too much whistle and the rhythms are bland, fortunately, tiki-taka has been lost in favor of more direct football, we must hope for this and that new talents will be born, because after the victory at the Europeans we got lost”.

Juve FC Says

The Italian top flight is one of the best in Europe and it certainly has some aspects where it is better than Ligue 1.

PSG has had an easy run in the French top flight over the last few seasons, but Juve is struggling to recapture the league title because of the quality of other competitors.

Capello has his opinion, but it cannot be the truth about both competitions.

Serie A organisers just need to stay focused on improving the quality of their product.