Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to AC Milan, as Juventus prepare for the possibility of his departure from the club.

The Serbian striker and Juventus have been unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension. With no resolution in sight, the club has reportedly informed him that he is free to leave should a suitable offer be received. Vlahovic is now entering the final year of his current deal, yet the level of interest Juve had anticipated has not materialised.

Should he remain at the club until the expiration of his contract, Vlahovic stands to earn a substantial sum, with a net salary of 12 million euros due this season. Nevertheless, Juventus are determined to sell him during the current transfer window in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer. Among the clubs to have shown interest, AC Milan appear to be the only one demonstrating genuine intent to secure his services.

Milan Move Gains Momentum Amid Contract Stalemate

Ironically, the strongest interest has come from Max Allegri, who is reportedly keen on a reunion with the Serbian forward. This is despite the fact that Allegri struggled to consistently bring out the best in Vlahovic during their time together at Juventus. Still, AC Milan view the striker as a valuable addition to their attacking options, and discussions could progress if Juventus remain firm in their stance to sell.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Capello Weighs In on Vlahovic’s Potential

Speaking about the potential transfer, former manager Fabio Capello shared his views on whether Vlahovic could thrive at Milan. When asked if the striker is capable of scoring 20 goals a season, Capello responded via Calciomercato:

“He’s already achieved that at Fiorentina, and in the last year with Max at Juventus, he wasn’t far off, despite some overall difficulties. Dusan is a penalty-box striker; he’s definitely capable of scoring goals if he regains his confidence and chances. He’d arrive in Milan with a desire to redeem himself and with less pressure. These aren’t just small details.”

Ultimately, Juventus’ priority is to move Vlahovic on in this transfer window. Regardless of how he might perform at Milan, the focus remains on offloading the striker promptly to avoid complications further down the line.