Italian football legend Fabio Capello has offered valuable insights to Thiago Motta regarding the expectations that come with managing Juventus. Having served as the head coach of the Bianconeri from 2004 to 2006 and winning two Serie A titles during his tenure—titles that were later stripped from the club due to the Calciopoli scandal—Capello understands the immense pressure and responsibility associated with the role.

In his comments, Capello highlighted the critical nature of success at Juventus, as quoted by Il Bianconero, “Juve is a factory, a team under construction. Sometimes they do good things, then they go back: they haven’t yet expressed themselves as we all thought, as Motta had Bologna play. I don’t want to give them advice; I only know that whoever coaches Juve must win”. His statement underscores the high standards that are synonymous with the club, which boasts a rich history as the most successful team in Italian football.

Capello’s insights come at a crucial time for Juventus, as the club has been navigating through a challenging period over the last few seasons. After struggling under the management of Massimiliano Allegri, the decision to appoint Motta was made in hopes of revitalising the squad and steering the club back towards its winning ways. Early signs under Motta have been promising, and Capello’s endorsement serves as motivation for the new manager to build on this positive momentum.

The Bianconeri have a legacy of successful coaches and high expectations from their fanbase. Winning is not merely an aim; it is an obligation, and this is a reality that Motta is acutely aware of. He has begun his tenure with a clear understanding that the goal is to deliver results, and the club’s recent improvements reflect that ambition.

As Motta continues to establish his approach and philosophy at Juventus, the insights from Capello serve as a reminder of the pressure and prestige that accompany the role. With the right guidance and results on the pitch, there is hope that Motta can lead Juventus back to the top of Italian and European football, fulfilling the aspirations of both the club and its supporters.