Capello speculates that Pirlo might be dealing with an unsettled dressing room

Fabio Capello has speculated that Andrea Pirlo may have lost the dressing room considering that Juventus players turned against Maurizio Sarri last season.

Sarri managed to win Serie A and reached the final of the Coppa Italia, however, his team struggled in their final games of the season.

He eventually lost his job and has been replaced by the embattled Pirlo.

The former midfielder is overseeing Juve’s worst campaign in the last ten years as his team struggles to finish this campaign inside the top four despite being defending league champions.

There have been suggestions that Pirlo may have lost the dressing room as speculation over his future continues.

The club has continued to back him, but Capello is curious to know what the players think of him at the moment.

This is because he thinks the players turned on Sarri last season and got him sacked.

He told Sky Sports: per Calciomercato “If Sarri was killed by the players last summer, it is really serious. Now what do the players think of Pirlo in the locker room? I would be curious to know, because now he is no longer a player, he is a coach and I would like to understand how he is seen.”